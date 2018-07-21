Day 4 Hope changes the lives of 2500 children

SARASOTA – As the school year inches closer Day for Hope is celebrating its 10th anniversary bringing hope to those on the Suncoast.

Day 4 Hope is a back to school readiness program for homeless children and others in need of assistance. Children who qualify for the program are recommended by their school’s guidance counselor.

Food, haircuts, dentistry, eye screenings, and photos were provided to the families.

Today, SNN spoke with Pam Hawn who is the Executive Director of Hope for Communities, says the event gives over 2,000 children at various Suncoast schools the opportunity to be ready for the new school year.

“We have 3 weekends, 14 locations and when all is said and done we serve about 2500 students in need mainly in Sarasota, but also in Manatee County,” said Hawn.