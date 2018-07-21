Chicago brings 51st consecutive year tour to Tampa

“Two time Grammy hall of famers, with 5 consecutive number one albums and more than 100,000,000 records sold, the band Chicago has embarked on their 51st consecutive year of touring, taking the stage at our very own Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa Saturday night.”

I sat down with Chicago original members Lee Loughnane and Robert Lamm before their show to catch up.

“So tell me what does this tour mean to you?”

“The whole point of music is to play for people; play your songs for people,” said Lamm.

“And hopefully they will like them as much as you do,” said Loughnane.

“We’ve been doing extensive meet and greets, of our fans. In the minute or so that we share with them, one at a time; I have grown from being uneasy with that idea to really enjoying the idea, because I see how absolutely authentic and sincere each one of them are. It’s not what I expected,” said Lamm.

“It’s not that big of a deal walking around backstage, but for the fans, it’s pretty special,” said Loughnane.

“Does it feel like it’s been over 50 years?”

“No.”

“It doesn’t!”

“Not for me”

“No.”

“Robert has said on stage that, or in the documentary, that it’s like one long tour! Real long,” said Loughnane.

“And what’s for the future?”

“Well I think there’ writing that’s going on now, it’s uh, it’s a matter of being able to muster the energy to do what we’re doing and record at the same time, so I’m not sure that’s going to occur anymore, but the writing continues, whether we record it or not,” said Loughnane.

“You know we are going to try to add some songs we haven’t played for a long time into the mix next year. We’re also thinking not so many amphitheaters next summer. You know maybe just smaller venues, get more intimate,” said Lamm.

“With a show unlike any other, performing ‘Chicago II’ in it’s entirety, this concert series will be Chicago’s longest show yet. One that’s surely not to miss. Reporting in Tampa I’m Dani Root, SNN the Suncoast News Network.”