Bradenton teenager suffers critical injuries after hit-and-run

BRADENTON – A Bradenton teenager suffered critical injuries Friday night when he was struck by a car, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

According to the report, Deidra Mae Turner, was driving east on 57th Avenue East about 9 P.M. as Kalvin Denny, was crossing the road on foot, just east of 9th Street East. Denny was crossing just east of a marked crosswalk when Turner’s car struck Denny.

Denny suffered critical injuries and was transported to Blake Medical Center. Turner was not injured in the accident.

Turner is facing a hit-and-run charge.