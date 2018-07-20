Semi-truck loses control and dangles over off an I-75 bridge

Deputies responded to a report of a semi-truck that crashed and was dangling over the Manatee River at around 7:00 a.m on Friday.

“A semi jack-knifed actually traveled over the concrete barrier wall of the Jeff Young Bridge, and the cab forcing that semi was dangerously dangling over the over pass,” said Lieutenant Greg Bueno, of the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, Troy Betts was headed northbound on I75 when he tried to avoid a vehicle that changed lanes. The roads were wet from earlier storms, which caused him to lose control.

“Luckily, the driver was able to safely exit, and it took some time but emergency crews were able to secure the semi and bring back onto the bridge” said Lieutenant Bueno,

The truck was secured back on the bridge around 9 in the morning, but the accident did shut down the northbound lanes of I 75 for several hours. All northbound lanes are reopened, and FHP says there are no pending charges.