Sally collecting seashells near the seashore leads to jail

By
Don Brennan
-
0
1

KEY WEST – Sally collected seashells by the seashore, and got sent to jail!

The proverbial Sally’s real name is Diana Fiscal-Gonzalez of Dallas, Texas. Because of her arrest, Diana is a tourist now visiting Florida for longer than she planned. She will spend 15 days behind bars after taking 40 queen conch seashells from the waters surrounding Key West.

Gonzalez was arrested after a tipster reported seeing her pluck the conchs from the sea.
She later pleaded no contest to taking the conchs, saying she didn’t know it was a crime and only planned to clean the shells and give them away as gifts.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, Harvesting empty seashells is allowed in Florida, but taking a living queen conch is illegal.

SHARE
Previous articleNot all on school board on board with charter schools
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR