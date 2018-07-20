Sally collecting seashells near the seashore leads to jail

KEY WEST – Sally collected seashells by the seashore, and got sent to jail!

The proverbial Sally’s real name is Diana Fiscal-Gonzalez of Dallas, Texas. Because of her arrest, Diana is a tourist now visiting Florida for longer than she planned. She will spend 15 days behind bars after taking 40 queen conch seashells from the waters surrounding Key West.

Gonzalez was arrested after a tipster reported seeing her pluck the conchs from the sea.

She later pleaded no contest to taking the conchs, saying she didn’t know it was a crime and only planned to clean the shells and give them away as gifts.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, Harvesting empty seashells is allowed in Florida, but taking a living queen conch is illegal.