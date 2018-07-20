Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam makes his pitch for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY – The Adam Putnam campaign trail makes a pit stop Friday in Venice.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate spoke in front a small crowd at the Historic Train Depot.

Sarasota County school board member Eric Robinson and Republican candidate for Florida house district 72 Ray Pilon were among the attendees.

Putnam posed for photos with voters and Sarasota County sheriff Tom Knight.

His main opponent in the primary is Republican candidate U.S. house of representatives Ron DeSantis.

Putnam says he’s running a Florida first campaign and has been endorsed by 46 Florida county sheriffs

He says if elected his first agenda will be to revive technical and trade schools.

“I am a product of vocational education having come through the agriculture program. But it’s not just agricultural and construction its financial services, its software, its healthcare, its marine and aviation. All of those are good paying jobs that don’t require student loan debt and don’t require a university degree.”

Putnam and a whole host of Florida GOP candidates will be at Robarts Arena in Sarasota on July 28.