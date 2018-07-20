Not all on school board on board with charter schools

By
Don Brennan
-
0
0

SARASOTA – As always seems to be the case with the current Sarasota County School Board, it was a 3–2 vote, but this vote caused a ruckus.

Sarasota County School Board members narrowly voted this week to oppose a resolution reducing local control over charter schools and establish term limits for school board members across the state.

That vote was clearly not supported by two of the board’s members who are viewed as charter school advocates.

The constitutional amendment proposal would make three major changes to public education in Florida: it would establish a two–term limit for school board members, call for the “promotion of civic literacy” in classrooms, and, most notably, change the language so that local school boards manage only all–public schools, meaning that the state can also “operate, control and supervise” public schools, namely charter schools that will not be directly approved by the school board. Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson were the dissenting votes, with Robinson saying he was adamant that government should not be able to tell citizens how to vote.

Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

