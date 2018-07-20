Not all on school board on board with charter schools

SARASOTA – As always seems to be the case with the current Sarasota County School Board, it was a 3–2 vote, but this vote caused a ruckus.

Sarasota County School Board members narrowly voted this week to oppose a resolution reducing local control over charter schools and establish term limits for school board members across the state.

That vote was clearly not supported by two of the board’s members who are viewed as charter school advocates.

The constitutional amendment proposal would make three major changes to public education in Florida: it would establish a two–term limit for school board members, call for the “promotion of civic literacy” in classrooms, and, most notably, change the language so that local school boards manage only all–public schools, meaning that the state can also “operate, control and supervise” public schools, namely charter schools that will not be directly approved by the school board. Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson were the dissenting votes, with Robinson saying he was adamant that government should not be able to tell citizens how to vote.