North Port refunds money in public records request

Don Brennan
NORTH PORT – In most cases, if you don’t like what you bought, or its not what you thought, you can return it. The same is holding true with the City of North Port.

The city is refunding the moderator of the City Watch – North Port Facebook group just more than $213, the cost of redacting the content of text messages from former North Port Assistant Police Chief Mike Pelfrey that were first deemed to be personal in nature. Pelfrey was fired by the department in June, but is challenging that termination.

According to an email from Deputy City Clerk Kathryn Peto to civic activist Stephanie Gibson, a review of the texts showed that some of them were incorrectly classified as personal and should have been released in compliance with a public records request by Gibson.

This is not the first time that the city has done something of this sort thing. Several refunds have been given when the scope of the records request cannot be fulfilled.

