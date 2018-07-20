Local resident is chosen to participate in the 100th PGA Championship

SARASOTA COUNTY – One local resident has been selected to participate in pro golf’s fourth major the 100th PGA Championship.

Robby Robertson general manager of Bird Bay Golf Club in Venice has been selected to be a volunteer superintendent for one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments.

A graduate of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School he and few others will oversee operations for maintaining the golf course at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis Missouri where the tournament is taking place.

Robertson says he’s excited to be a part of the tournament and will be featured in a golf publication.

“The one neat thing about me being up there for the week for the PGA Golfdom Magazine has selected four of us to be the select superintendents they’re going to follow. And I am one of them that they’re going to follow for the week and get my reaction of working up there what I can do to bring it back to my golf course here.”

The PGA Championship will take place from August 9-12.