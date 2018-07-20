Kids race in handmade boats at 2nd Annual Rock the Boat Regatta

SARASOTA- Boys and girls club of Sarasota county ‘rocked the boat’ Friday morning, with some help from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

It was a battle using brawn and brains at the Sarasota County Boys & Girls Club.

Bill Sadlo, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota President and CEO said, “We came up with the idea of a boat regatta. Where the kids are making boats out of cardboard and duct tape.”

Teams built unique boats in less than two weeks,14 teams of 9 to 12-year-olds used supplies donated by IPG.

“You could learn a lot of things you could do with duct tape, and with the pool here. It kind of was a natural fit to see what could we build and get kids involved learning how to build and teamwork,” said IPG President, Greg Yull.

The boats were put to the test Friday morning, racing to paddle to the other side of the pool.

This year, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the fun.

Sheriff Tom Knight said, “We’re always involved with the Boys and Girls Club, rightful policing, being around the kids, the importance of kids being around the deputies, how important it is. This is just taking it to a different level.”

Teams built their own boat for a friendly competition against CEOs from IPG and Boys & Girls Club.

Sheriff Knight said, “I offered to challenge Bill Sadlo, who’s the CEO here and I’m thinking the Sheriff’s Office is going to take them down this year. I would say my staff helped me build my boat like I’m sure Bill’s kids helped build his boat.”

12 year old Reynaldo Pagan said it wasn’t about crossing the finish line first.

“It’s about having fun. I learned to work as a team and not by yourself,” Pagan said.