Homecoming for active-duty medic in Sarasota

For the past 2 ½ years, Sarasota native, Joey Sapp, has been stationed in Germany as an Army Medic, and he will be returning home tonight; unannounced to his mother.

“I think my mom’s going to cry, so she’s going to get super excited and cry and be overwhelmed,” said Joey.

“Uhm I’m a little anxious, I want to go ahead and get this done, and uh you know just see my family, give them hugs,” said Joey.

Joey’s parents, Joe and Tammy, run the American Legion on Lockwood Ridge Road, where Joey will surprise Tammy tonight.

Joe says he came up with the plan and was just waiting for the perfect opportunity.

“I thought, you know, would be special to her. You know she misses him a lot, and she talks about him all the time, you know so for this to be out of the blue in the middle of the year, I just really knew that it would be something she wouldn’t expect at all,” said Joe.

Over the last 2 ½ years, Joey’s family have only seen him home twice; once on each Christmas.

“I’m really excited to have my kids together again, see you’re going to make my cry,” said Tammy.

The family embracing this moment, but also looking ahead to the next.

“One of our best friends has a movie premiere on Thursday; he will be going with us,” said Tammy.