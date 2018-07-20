Groper goes viral after arrest

SAVANNAH – This restaurant is not one of the grab–and–go variety, apparently.

A man has been arrested in Savannah, GA after groping a server at Vinnie Van Go–Go’s was caught on camera.

Video shows the suspect, Ryan Cherwinski, of Palm Bay, Florida, walking past a female server while reaching out with his left hand to grope her.

The server then grabbed the offender by the shirt collar and slammed him into a nearby wall.

When police arrived, the surveillance footage confirmed her complaint.

Cherwinski was taken into custody at the scene and charged with sexual battery.

The video went viral after posted to the front page of on Reddit.