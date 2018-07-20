Construction on track at Atlanta Braves new spring training facility

NORTH PORT- The Atlanta Braves Spring Training Stadium in North Port is one step closer to completion with the highest steel beam being placed in a “Topping Off” ceremony.

It’s been nine months since ground broke at the new Braves Spring Training Facility, and progress is moving along quickly.

“It makes it real when you see it come out of the ground,” Nancy Detert said. “And we’ve got bricks and mortar, we have a sense of the size, the capacity for viewers. I think it helps build excitement for the locals when they see this kind of stuff happen.”

The new state of the art facility will be home to the Spring Training and Minor League Stadium with 6 full and 2 half practice fields.

“This grand facility which will be 6,200 seats,” Schuerholz said. “With additional seating out of the berm for 1,000 or so people, will be finished by the end of Spring Training 2019.”

Atlanta Braves Vice-Chairman John Schuerholz says the stadium will excite both players and fans.

“We’ve taken all the best that exists throughout Major League Baseball,” Schurholz said. “All of the new facilities that were built, we just sort of cherry picked the best from those, and incorporated many of those in this new facility.”

Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert says the stadium will be a signature piece for the city of North Port.

“And if you can attract a 100 million dollar project, you can certainly attract a lot of other smaller projects and it all helps.”

With the last steel beam being installed today, construction is right on track for the Braves to play the last 2019 Spring Training Game in North Port.

“That’s just around the corner now,” Schurholz said. “As a result of all the dedicated work of a lot of great people, and a lot of great construction companies who work together.”

“It seems like only yesterday where it was just all dirt,” Detert said. “And nine months later we’re this far with this many buildings, I think that’s excellent.”

The first full Spring Training Season will be played at the new stadium in 2020, but the Minor League Team will start playing there in 2019.