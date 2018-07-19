Sheriff helps out after thief steals money from charity

SARASOTA – A Sarasota man is arrested after snatching $240 in cash from a veteran’s organization table outside a Publix over the weekend.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Saturday at the Publix at 5391 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
According to the victim, the suspect exited the grocery store, approached the organization’s fundraising table and stole $240 in cash. Deputies used surveillance video to help identify the suspect as 34-year-old Bryon Wyatt.
Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wyatt in Bradenton after a traffic stop on Cortez Road led to a short pursuit, eventually stopping near the intersection of U.S. 301 and 63rd Avenue East.
Wyatt is with a single count of petit theft as well as several drug charges.

He has several prior arrests in both Sarasota and Manatee counties for crimes including Dealing in Stolen Property, Vehicle Theft, Burglary and multiple drug offenses. Today he remains in the custody of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition back to Sarasota.

On Thursday, Sheriff Tom Knight and members of his staff presented Bob Graham of Veterans’ Outreach with a check for $500 using unclaimed cash to reimburse the organization for the stolen funds. According to Sheriff Knight, “This is a unique opportunity for us to give back to an organization that fell victim to a terrible crime. The sheriff’s office is founded on values of integrity, service, fairness and respect; all of which are also ingrained in members of the armed forces. We are so pleased to support this organization and help them get back on their feet. As for any other criminals who think they can take advantage of our community, let this be a lesson to think twice before you act.”

