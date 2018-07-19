Sheriff helps out after thief steals money from charity

He has several prior arrests in both Sarasota and Manatee counties for crimes including Dealing in Stolen Property, Vehicle Theft, Burglary and multiple drug offenses. Today he remains in the custody of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition back to Sarasota.
On Thursday, Sheriff Tom Knight and members of his staff presented Bob Graham of Veterans’ Outreach with a check for $500 using unclaimed cash to reimburse the organization for the stolen funds. According to Sheriff Knight, “This is a unique opportunity for us to give back to an organization that fell victim to a terrible crime. The sheriff’s office is founded on values of integrity, service, fairness and respect; all of which are also ingrained in members of the armed forces. We are so pleased to support this organization and help them get back on their feet. As for any other criminals who think they can take advantage of our community, let this be a lesson to think twice before you act.”