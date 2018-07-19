Sheriff helps out after thief steals money from charity

SARASOTA – A Sarasota man is arrested after snatching $240 in cash from a veteran’s organization table outside a Publix over the weekend.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Saturday at the Publix at 5391 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

According to the victim, the suspect exited the grocery store, approached the organization’s fundraising table and stole $240 in cash. Deputies used surveillance video to help identify the suspect as 34-year-old Bryon Wyatt.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wyatt in Bradenton after a traffic stop on Cortez Road led to a short pursuit, eventually stopping near the intersection of U.S. 301 and 63rd Avenue East.

Wyatt is with a single count of petit theft as well as several drug charges.

He has several prior arrests in both Sarasota and Manatee counties for crimes including Dealing in Stolen Property, Vehicle Theft, Burglary and multiple drug offenses. Today he remains in the custody of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition back to Sarasota.