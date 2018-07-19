Sarasota NAACP Branch attends the National Convention in Texas

SARASOTA – Local leaders in Sarasota attended the 109th Annual National NAACP convention in San Antonio,Texas.

The week long convention featured authors, various trainings and guest speakers including former President Bill Clinton.

This wasn’t not the first time Vice President of the Sarasota NAACP Branch Demetrius Jifunza attended the convention. He says the Governor of Puerto Rico made powerful statements for inclusion and change for the citizens of Puerto Rico.

“He definitely voiced his opinions about there not being able to vote at all in certain elections. He did make one statement that its time for us to put another star on the flag and there was a motion raised that now the NAACP will support Puerto Rico and as well as establishing offices in Puerto Rico,” said Jifunza.

This is the first time Puerto Rico will have a NAACP location. Jifunza says residents can expect to see a more active role from the Sarasota NAACP Branch.