Sarasota man making dinner is caught in grill fire outside of home

A Sarasota man was about to make some dinner this evening, but realized his grill was not starting.

With no heat, Dave Gerhardt says he thought the gas tank was empty and went to replace it.

“I got the other tank, brought it out, and when I went to open the door to the tank to turn it off, it blew up in my face.”

Gerhardt stresses that safety is key when working with fire and says he is thankful he was wearing his glasses or else he would be blind.

Gerhardt has suffered 2nd degree burns on his left arm as well as 1st degree burns on his right arm and lips, but besides that, says he feels okay.