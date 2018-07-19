Political Corner: Sarasota Co. GOP rally, straw poll set for July 28th

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Sarasota County Republican Party Vice Chair Jack Brill discuss the upcoming GOP straw poll and rally.

The much-anticipated event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 28 at Robarts Arena, featuring candidates up and down the Republican ticket for the Aug. 28 primary.

Governor Rick Scott, who is challenging incumbent Bill Nelson in the general election for the senate seat, is scheduled to attend, along with governor candidate Adam Putnam.

But there will also be candidates running for federal, state and local districts, including statewide offices, U.S. congressional districts, state senate, state representative, county and city commission, along with Republicans running for the nonpartisan school board races.

Brill talks about what voters can expect and much more.