Pier 22 has dinner reservations at the old Polo Grill

MANATEE COUNTY – The Polo Grill and Bar in Lakewood Ranch spent a decade on Main Street before closing in April.

Now its former Main Street location is going from one popular restaurateur and caterer to another.

Pier 22 is in downtown Bradenton on the Manatee River, but when it expands to the Lakewood Ranch spot it will offer a new concept.

It will be called Grove.

Tommy Klauber, and his wife, Jaymie Klauber, decided not to renew the Polo lease when it expired in April.

An opening date for Grove has not yet been announced.