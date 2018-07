SARASOTA – Sarasota’s ‘Shark Lady’ will now have her own species of shark.

Eugenie Clark was a world–famous shark biology pioneer, and she also founded Mote Marine and Laboratory, so it is only fitting that a newly identified dogfish is named for Clark .

The newest species of shark: Squalus clarkae, also known as Genie’s Dogfish, was named for Clark because of her illuminating research on shark behavior.

Clark died in 2015 at the age of 92, but she never stopped studying sharks.