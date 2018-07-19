Gillum campaigns in Sarasota

SARASOTA – Tallahassee mayor Adam Gillum, was in Sarasota Wednesday campaigning for the Democratic nomination for governor.

He’s campaigning the old fashioned way, talking to residents where they’re comfortable, namely local barbershops.

Gillum, who is African–American, visited three black–owned barbershops on the Suncoast yesterday in less than two hours.

He also hopes stops like those yesterday will help him overcome his financial disadvantage and win the Democratic nomination for governor.

The events were organized by Progressive Sarasota, which has endorsed Gillum.

His progressive stance and status as the only African–American in the race could prove decisive.

Gillum is hoping for victory in the August 28 primary over four other candidates.

