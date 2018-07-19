Florida state and local government candidates shake hands with residents

SARASOTA COUNTY – Suncoast residents had the chance to shake hands Thursday with candidates running for office in state and local legislatures.

The Sarasota County Farm Bureau hosted a meet and greet with the candidates at the Potter Building in Sarasota.

More than twenty candidates were there including two republican candidates Ray Pilon for Florida house district 72 and Will Robinson for Florida house district 71.

Candidates spoke at the podium to make their pitch to potential voters.

Florida house district 73 Republican candidate Melissa Howard and commissioner of agriculture Republican candidate Baxter Troutman say meeting people is all part of campaigning.

“It’s all about the voters it’s not about me. It’s trying to meet many people as humanly possible to see what the top priorities are for them at the state level,” says Howard.

“In grassroots campaigns you have to get out press the flesh talk to people. It’s great to be with farmers and ranchers tonight. That’s the world I grew up in,” says Troutman.

The primary election takes place on August 28.