Feel Good Friday: Selby Splashin’ Saturdays

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.

The nonprofit is continuing its Splashin’ Saturdays attraction from 10 a.m. to noon through the month of July.

Selby offers a wide array of water attractions, including water falls, ponds and, of course, the Sarasota Bayfront, where visitors can walk and look at various views along the paths.

During the event, water slides, water guns, face painting and other water-themed attractions offer summer fun for families.

Selby is also introducing a new glass exhibit on the grounds.

Mischa Kirby of Selby talks about the highlights. Catch Feel Good Friday, weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.