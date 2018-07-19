Bayshore Gardens woman still searching for the animal that killed her dog

BRADENTON- Raisa Hudak is still mourning the loss of her 6-year-old Chihuahua after she says a coyote attacked on July 2.

“She was my best friend,” said Hudak. “She was with me every day. She was my whole life, I am devastated.”

Justin Matthews, a wildlife educator is not convinced that the animal that attacked Chichi was even a coyote.

“For one reason, the dog, she scared whatever it was away, and it dropped that Chihuahua, a coyote would have run off with it in its jaws,” said Matthews.

Regardless of whether it was a coyote or not, Matthew’s says it’s not the animals fault and it’s our responsibility to keep our pets safe.

“It’s very important especially in the state of Florida, make sure your animals on a leash, because anything can happen here,” says Matthews.

Hudak tells us she’s seen numerous coyotes in the neighborhood Hudak is just trying to find a solution.

“I’m trying to make the place safer for my neighbor’s pets and children and I would like to get a trapper out here to remove the coyotes,” says Hudak.

The animal that attacked Chichi is still on the loose, but Matthews says if you ever encounter a coyote, there are ways to keep them away.

“If you see one all you got to do is yell at him,” says Matthews. “Maybe put your arms up, and flap them like that. He’ll take off running.”

If you ever come across an aggressive wild animal, the best thing to do is stay inside with your pets, and call the FWC to help get it relocated.

“They’ll need to get permission from the county out here and the homeowner association to trap, if it is a coyote, then they’ll relocate,” said Matthews.