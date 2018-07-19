Momentum builds ‘Hope’ for bullied students

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
7

TALLAHASSEE – A school program designed to help bullied students moves forward.

The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a rule for a controversial new program that will let bullied students transfer to private schools.

Hope scholarships will allow students who are victims of bullying or other violence to receive public funding to move to private schools or other public schools.

The program was approved, and mandates that upon report of an incident to a school principal, the school district must notify the student’s parents about the scholarship opportunity within 15 days or upon the completion of an investigation, whichever occurs first.

Meanwhile, the Hope scholarship plan drew heavy debate during this year’s legislative session, with many Democrats arguing it is more about expanding school vouchers than addressing problems with bullying.

SHARE
Previous articleNorth Port gets a new Police Chief
Next articleGillum campaigns in Sarasota
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR