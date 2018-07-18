Venice Police Department host presentations to fight against identity theft

SARASOTA COUNTY – Identity theft can affect anyone at any time and the Venice Police Department hosts presentations throughout the community on how to deal with the issue.

Venice Police Department says in the past year they have had well over one hundred identity theft cases in the city of Venice.

The detective unit hosted a presentation Wednesday to a group of people at the Milano Community in Venice.

Detective Louis White says they inform people on how to diminish the risk and what to do if they fall victim to it.

He says some of the early warning signs for identity theft can be delivered right to your home.

“Something like receiving mail that’s not that you’re not expecting maybe an FPL bill to a house you don’t own a credit card and a statement you don’t recognize the charges on.”

White says id theft is a state wide epidemic.

Here is the contact information to host a presentation 941-486-2444.