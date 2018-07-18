Toale Brothers funeral homes split over differing management styles

SARASOTA – The Toale Brothers are a divided home these days, both the funeral home business and the family .

Two brothers that have been part of the family-owned business have gone their separate ways, even though both will be running funeral homes here on the Suncoast.

Curt Toale will remain with Toale Brothers Funeral Home, which has been in the family, and on the Suncoast, since 1948.

His brother Robert, and other family members, have left the company to work for a rival, Service Corp. International, and will run his business under the name Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home.