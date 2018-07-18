Scooter Gennett hits big homerun in 2018 MLB all-Star Game

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 18 family members were in Washington, DC to see Cincinnati Reds 2nd baseman play in his first MLB All-Star game. The 89th midsummer classic had a lot of power, and a ton of drama. Because of his power, and the timing of it, Gennett was involved in both.

Gennett, the leading hitter in the National League, homered in the bottom of the 9th inning to tie the game and send it to extra innings. The American League took the lead on back-to-back homers in the 10th to take the lead and win 8-6.

Gennett’s was just one of a record 10 homers in the All-Star game. In fact, only one of the 14 runs was scored in a manner other then a homerun. A sacrifice fly in the 10th inning for the National League.

As the game wore on, it appeared to Suncoast fans that Scooter may not even get in the game, but when he did, he dropped the hammer with a 2-run homerun for a moment neither he nor his family and friends will ever forget.

