Sarasota Schools Police Chief working to build the community’s trust

SARASOTA- There’s a new sheriff in town, no, a new police chief, and he works for Sarasota County Schools.

When Chief Paul Grohowski watched the shooting Parkland, he told his wife he needed to do something. Then he heard Sarasota County Schools was trying something new, an internal police force.

“That’s our only job,” Chief Grohowski said. “It’s our only job; we can be focused on that one skill set, to provide a level of safety to our students to learn and our teachers to teach in an environment that’s safe. I couldn’t think of any more noble cause.”

Now he’s creating a police force from scratch.

“I understood the herculean task that was going to be ahead,” Grohowski said. “And the long hours ahead of me, but I embrace the challenge.”

He’s started hiring officers to staff 21 elementary schools when school opens in August.

“They’ve all joined on with a passionate desire to not let this happen here,” Grohowski said. “That’s their passion. The average experience of the officers we’re bringing in the door is 21 years; we have a 37% diverse workforce that’s truly representative of the community we’re charged policing.”

He’s assisting the district in hardening campuses, and plans on working closely with the districts counselors on mental health issues.

“We need to stop the bullying from happening,” Grohowski said. “We need to provide the services to support the victims of bullying; we need to provide a service to a young adult or child in crisis before they become a crisis incident.”

Chief Grohowski says to build the community’s trust; they need to be part of the community.

“We plan to be at parent teacher initiations and orientations,” Grohowski said. “We plan to be at the schools and be a visible presence and an approachable presence. We plan to immerse ourselves into all the different sporting events and activities.”

Grohowski says he knows students are worried something can happen here. His goal is to help them feel as safe as possible.

“I want you to be able to go to school and enjoy school and learn in a safe environment,” Grohowski said. “Teach like there is nothing going on, and if we do our job right that’s how it’s going to feel.”

We spoke in depth with Chief Paul Grohowski and are putting that full interview here so you can get to know him better.