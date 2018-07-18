North Port new chief

Third generation law enforcement officer Todd Garrison is about to be sworn in as the new North Port Police chief.

A graduate from the FBI National Academy, with twenty-six years of experience, City Commission members say Garrison is better than good.

And Garrison says the timing couldn’t be better.

“I’m walking into a community that’s growing leaps and bounds right now, so it’s a exciting time to be a part of North Port, and I’m really excited to be a part of the future growth of the city,” said Garrison.

As for the department’s direction, Garrison says not much will change.

“My strategies are pretty much in-line with what North Port is already doing. I believe in community policing, that’s going to be a focus of my tenure,” said Garrison.

Garrison is being promoted from Captain at Lee County Sheriff’s Office , to Chief of North Port Police Department; the reported pinnacle of his career.

“It’s surreal, you know. You almost have to pinch yourself, you know? I’m honored and blessed that I had this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to moving forward and working with the men and women of the North Port Police Department,” said Garrison.