LAKEWOOD RANCH – Save the last dance for me.

In this final episode of Marco In The Ballroom, Marco travels to Dancing on the Suncoast in Lakewood Ranch and discovers that everybody has a beat, even if they don’t know it.

“People gets used to a beat, no matter what that beat is,” Patrick Johnson, owner of Dancing on the Suncoast, says.

He’s a former world champion in dance, but he doesn’t talk about that as much as he talks about passing down what he knows.