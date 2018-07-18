Manatee County overshot the tentative 2019 property tax

Don Brennan
MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County will have less money from property tax to spend this year.

The Manatee County Commission will have $1 million less in property taxes to allocate, and it still has more than $3.7 million in pending funding requests. Departments awaiting that money include the sheriff, state attorney, court clerk, chief judge and county department heads.
The property tax base actually is higher for the next fiscal year, but it is less than county administration predicted in its tentative budget.

