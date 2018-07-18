Man dies after getting bacteria from oyster

SARASOTA- A man is dead after contracting a bacterial infection after eating an oyster in Sarasota. According to the Florida Department of Health, a 71-year old man died on July 10th after he contracted vibrio, from eating an oyster. Health officials say the man had underlying medical condition, which can affect how the bacterium spreads.

“Depending on the persons immune status will depend on how severe the infection is and how rapidly it progresses,” says Michael Drennon the Disease Intervention Devices Manager at the Florida Department of Health.

People can get infected with vibrio by eating raw shellfish, but the Department of health tells us there are other ways to get infected.

“ It’s either going to be through the consumption of raw or undercooked shellfish, or exposure to saltwater in a wound or open sore or lesion on their body,” says Drennon.

Beach goers are taking their own safety measures.

“I do eat other shellfish so I don’t think I would ever eat raw oysters,” says Shaun Bailey who is visiting Sarasota with his wife.

Others are taking risks.

“There’s the good bacterium, the bad bacteria, and I mean it’s not going to prevent me from enjoying something like the water,” says Angela Bailey.

The Florida Department of Health says the infection spreads quickly and symptoms are onset.

“So if someone has ingestion of the bacteria they’re going to have diarrhea, vomiting fever,” says Drennon. “It’s usually going to be sudden onset. They’ll feel fine and then all of a sudden they’ll get sick. It’s usually rapidly progressing so they get pretty sick pretty fast, and they’re going to seek medical care.”

The Florida Department of Health says the infection can be treated and encourages anyone who has been exposed and showing symptoms, to seek medical attention.