Florida Fish and Wildlife host public forum to possible rule changes for shark fishing

MANATEE COUNTY – Florida Fish and Wildlife is looking to hear from local shark anglers as there may be some rule changes to shore based shark fishing.

Members of FWC hosted a presentation Wednesday to a group of shark anglers at State College of Florida in Bradenton.

FWC says based on public input they would consider making rule changes to require shark fishers to use specific gear and limit or prohibit chumming from shore.

After the presentation shark anglers proposed ideas to the FWC such as better education to the public about the sport.

Local shark angler Daniel Tabatabai says some people who get into it don’t know what they’re doing and it can reflect badly.

“There is always in anything you do there is just a few bad apples and it really affects how we’re seen you know there’s hundreds of people that do it and every year a couple guys that just jump into without being educated in what to do.”

Daniel says him and other shark anglers are chasing their passion and in no way are trying to hurt sharks.

If you would like to give feedback to the FWC here is the link MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments