Felon arrested after wrong way chase on I-75 in Venice

Venice – Sarasota Deputies arrest a convicted felon on several charges after a high speed pursuit caused a head-on collision on I-75 in Venice.

According to the Sarasota county Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop 54 year old Jacqueline Burge around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the 2100 block of Edmondson Road in Nokomis.

Burge drove through several yards in the neighborhood before slamming into a patrol car.

Authorities say she eventually drove to southbound I-75 crashing into another deputy’s vehicle and continuing to flee northbound in the southbound lanes.

Deputies nabbed Burge after causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Burge, of 516 Armada Drive, Venice, now faces two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

She remains in custody on a $26,000 bond.