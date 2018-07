SARASOTA – Coming off a 4-8 season in 2017, the Tornadoes are looking to bounce back in a big way this year. Head Coach Dumaka Atkins and the Tornadoes will be relying on Jacques Bristol to be an emotional leader for the team on and off the field. Bristol, is a three starter who plays on both sides of the ball, primarily at running back.

The Tornadoes get their regular season going on August 24th, when they open up at home against Riverview.