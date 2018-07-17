USF President is top tier in earnings

SARASOTA – University of South Florida’s President Judy Genshaft truly is a $1 million woman.

She is one of three state university President’s to top $1 million dollars in pay and other compensation during the 2016-2017 academic year

A new national survey shows Genshaft earned $1.18 million, behind John Hitt, the president of the University of Central Florida , but ahead of University of Florida’s President Kent Fuchs, who earned $1.1 million.

There are only around twelve presidents of public universities in the nation that earn more than $1 million dollars.

