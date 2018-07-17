Toddler missing in North Port

UPDATE from City of North Port: After all possible life-saving measures were taken, the child unfortunately passed away at around 1:20 p.m. today. There is still an extremely active investigation, so there are no further details at this time. As always, we will update when we receive more information.

UPDATE from NPPD: The child was located in a canal about a half mile away from the residence. Life saving measures were immediately performed until paramedics arrived to transport to the North Port ER for further treatment. This still is an ongoing investigation. More details when available.

NORTH PORT – The North Port Police Department is searching for a 20-month-old girl who went missing from her home this morning.

Ava is white with brown eyes, brown hair. She went missing from her home at around 10 am in the 8500 block of Alam Ave.

She was last seen wearing a diaper and is old enough to walk.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ava is asked to call the North Port Police Department.