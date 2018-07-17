Scooter, Sarasota National play in All-Stars

By
Don Brennan
-
0
22

SARASOTA – Sarasota’s own Scooter Gennett has 18 family members up in Washington, D.C. to see him play in his first all–star game Tuesday night for the National League. Actually, his first Major League All-Star Game. His first all–star game ever was probably in Sarasota Little League.

Some Suncoast kids who aspire to be Scooter are well on their way. The 8–9–10 year old All–Stars from Sarasota National Little League, including Davin Davidson, won the state tournament and are headed for the Southeast Region Tournament of Champions Friday in Greenville, North Carolina. After beating Dunnellon for the State Title, they will be in a field of 7 trying to win the Southeast Region crown.  Congratulations, and good luck to them.

