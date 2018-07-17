Sarasota School Board Approves New Police Chief

SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County School Board approved a new police chief for the new district police department on Tuesday night during a meeting.

Paul Grohowski is the new police chief. He said in a statement that he accepts the honor of protecting our community’s students.

District officials say a swearing in ceremony will take place at a date to be announced soon.

The district created a new police force as part of its strategy to improve security on school campuses after the Parkland shooting in February that left 17 people dead.