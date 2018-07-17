Sand bag distribution to come in the upcoming weeks in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County residents can play a little defense for potential storms as the county will provide sand bags in the up and coming weeks.

Manatee County says residents can get sand bags at the Manatee County Transit Fleet Facility on Tallevast Road July 28.

The Bradenton Convention Center in Palmetto will have sand bags on August 18.

In the past sand would be shoveled into bags and now a more efficient mobile sand bag machine will make its debut.

The sand bag machine can fill up to 700 bags per hour at 50 pounds apiece.

Manatee County information outreach manager Nick Azzara says this will help residents stay ahead of the game.

“The two dates that we announced for later this summer are more asking people to be more proactive with getting their sandbags so we don’t experience long lines in advance of a severe storm.”

Azzara says public crews will distribute up to ten bags per household and the hours of operation will be between 8 A.M. and noon at both locations.