Preventing heat exhaustion from ruining sun and fun this summer

HEALTH- A Bradenton camper passed out at his summer camp, suffering heat exhaustion; a common problem in the Florida heat.

A day at the playground or a beach can turn to cramping, dizziness, or passing out. It’s a product of too much sun and fun and not enough water and shade.

“Heat exhaustion: Feeling more fatigued, your core temperature doesn’t raise terribly high, but it is slightly elevated, you don’t have any confusion with it,” said Dr. Diana Krblich, Physician, M.D. at Sarasota Memorial Hospital,”You don’t have any loss of consciousness that could be the signs of something more serious going on.”

Or worse, heat stroke, one of the most severe types of heat related illnesses.

“Your core temperature could be at 105 or higher, and you could have confusion, altered mental status..,” Dr. Krblich said.

If you think you’re there, Manatee County EMS’ District Chief, Jason Evans, said to pick up the phone and call 911.

“Get them out of that hot environment, get them to the back of the ambulance, where it’s nice and cool, where it’s air conditioned, we’re going to remove their clothing, protect their modesty of course, to help cool them down, put ice packs around their neck, under the armpits…get IVs on them and start getting fluid into them intravenously,” Evans said.

Next, EMS workers would attach the patient to a heart monitor, before the patient’s condition escalates.

“…cardiac arrhythmias, cardiac arrest, they could have seizures, so it could be a very significant and critical medical emergency, that we need to treat very quickly,” Evans added.

Dr.Krblich said no matter the outing… a water cooler should be on your checklist before heading out.

“With these warmer summer days and nights, some things that you can do to prevent yourself from overheating could include making sure you have something cold to drink, access to some cold towels, that you could put on your neck or head,” she said.

All are easy precautions to take so no play is taken away from your summer days.