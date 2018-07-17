Local affiliate saves babies in their first 1,000 days alive

SARASOTA – In Sarasota County, 52 percent of babies are born in to families living in poverty… A group in Sarasota is aiming to combat that statistic.

Sarasota became the first local affiliate of the First 1,000 days Coalition in January.

Kelly Romanoff says First 1,000 days, an initiative that improves access to care for mothers and babies that is still in the planning stages this summer, but begins hiring patient navigators at Sarasota Memorial Hospital this fall.

At the age of two, a baby’s brain is nearly 80 percent developed. Romanoff says First 1,000 days Sarasota purpose is to make contact moms within the first 1,00 days of their baby’s life.

“Right at birth if they’re getting proper nourishment, if they’re getting care, and touch, and all of the bonding that they need, they are on a completely different path than a child who’s being neglected. You can look at scans of a brain of a baby who’s being neglected and it mirrors the brain of someone with Alzheimer’s,” said Romanoff.

The initiative is strategically led by Charles &Margery Barancik Foundation.