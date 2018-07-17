Detwiler’s Farm Market opens in Palmetto

PALMETTO – A Detwiler’s Farm Market opens in Palmetto, FL the store was open for business today for a Pre-Opening, allowing the Market to test their systems before  tomorrow’s grand opening.

Tomorrow’s grand opening of the store begins at 8 am. Ice Cream was free today for shoppers, tomorrow it will only cost 99 cents.

The Detwiler’s Farm Market is just that, a farm market, so there’s lots of produce in the store to choose from.

This is the fourth market in Florida and it is the biggest according to Sam Detwiler, the president of the family owned market.

Sam Detwiler says all of the produce in the store is fresh.

“We try to find great products and bring it at a great value. I just loaded a container of shrimp out of Argentina because they got really good shrimp. They’re sweet. We brought the whole thing in and we are selling them at under 5.00 a pound,” said Detwiler.

The market sold goods to over 18 hundred shoppers today.

