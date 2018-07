MANATEE COUNTY – It was once destroyed by mother nature, and now its coming down via man power.

The demolition of the Anna Maria Pier has begun, and it’s a sad sight to see for many.

The pier is over 100 years old, and it captured that true old Florida image.

The pier was destroyed by Hurricane Irma, and that forced officials to call for its demolition.

The entire demolition is expected to be completed in early August, with the completion of the new pier expected to be December of 2019.