Demolition of the Anna Maria City Pier

ANNA MARIA- It survived over a century, but not hurricane Irma. What was once an Anna Maria landmark is being stripped away…piece by piece. The City of Anna Maria Island began demolishing what was left of the pier and is now looking ahead to the next hundred years.

“We’ve lived with this as long as we’ve been here,” said Mayor Dan Murphy. “Looking at that pier, it’s the center, it’s the heart. It’s the heart of our city. All of a sudden to not have it there is kind of devastating, but knowing what we’re going to build in lieu of what’s there today I feel pretty good about it. ”

After Hurricane Irma tore through the pier, visitors and locals are saddened by the loss of the iconic pier

“You know I’ve worked here for four years, and I see the city pier and I’ve been coming out here for 20 years it’s kind of weird not having it there,” said Richard Kissell, a Bradenton resident.

But they are looking forward to a new beginning…

“I’m constantly going out under the pier, having a great time,” said Kissell. “So like I said it’s just a great feeling to have the pier up and going again, here shortly.”

The project is expected to cost about 4.5 million dollars and everyone is pitching in

“The overall project is being funded by the tourist development council of Manatee County, as well as the state of Florida, the city of Anna Maria and the City of Anna Maria itself,” said Mayor Murphy.

The mayor is anticipating the future, but for now, he’s admiring the artist’s renderings, that show a design similar to the original pier. Officials say the rebuilding of the new pier is expected to be completed in December 2019. The mayor says the new pier will have stronger concrete pilings to withstand the next hundred years.