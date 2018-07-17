Commissioners discussing public bathrooms on St. Armands

Kathy Leon
SARASOTA – Patrons have wanted them for more than 25 years, and at Monday night’s Sarasota City Commission meeting, Commissioners voted to continue the discussion on public bathrooms.

The executive director of the St. Armands’ Association said that the two proposed public restrooms,  would not detract from the beauty of St. Armands Circle.

The restrooms would each have three sets of sinks, urinals, and toilets.

It was also said that since patrons have long wanted this, it will ultimately help businesses on the circle.

City staffers will now reassess how much it could cost to operate the facilities.

 

