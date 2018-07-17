Boy suffers heat exhaustion at Manatee County camp

MANATEE COUNTY – A mother wants answers after she says her son was left behind and suffered heat exhaustion at a summer camp in Manatee County.

It happened at the G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton.

Kelly Fraser, said her son Carter passed out, overcome by heat and that she only learned what happened from a text from another mom.

The worried mother took her son home, then to a hospital for heat exhaustion and severe dehydration.

She believes camp dropped the ball.

A county representative sent a statement explaining the error, and adding, a roll–call will be done, instead of a head count, and unannounced supervisor visits will now be made.