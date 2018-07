SARASOTA – Sarasota school superintendent Todd Bowden issued a press release Monday highlighting some of the district’s accomplishments after his first full school year on the job.

It was ahead of his evaluation today during the board’s meeting.

Included in those accomplishments is another “A” grade from the state for the 15th consecutive year.

Bowden too will get a grade, but also on many minds issues with school security and local law enforcement.