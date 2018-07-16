Sarasota County to aid Charlotte County with beach erosion

Don Brennan
CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Sarasota County knows the pitfalls of beach erosion, so it has joined with Charlotte County, since it, too is  suffering from beach erosion that threatens private property and potentially public infrastructure if nothing is done.

The Sarasota County Commission has agreed to become a co-applicant with Charlotte County on Charlotte applications seeking state money to rebuild disappearing portions of critically eroded shoreline south of Sarasota County along Manasota Key. The move increases the chances Charlotte will receive funds from the state, according to the Sarasota Herald Tribune, adding that Sarasota County would be responsible only for covering costs of renourishing its own beaches on Manasota Key. The Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved the move at its meeting last week.

