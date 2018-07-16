Sarasota and Charlotte County join together to apply for state funding for beach re-nourishment program

CHARLOTTE COUNTY- A unanimous vote from Sarasota County Commission to apply with Charlotte County could lead to state funding for beach erosion repair.

Sarasota County is partnering with Charlotte County to apply for funding from the state to fix beach erosion on Manasota key.

“Charlotte county and Sarasota county want to partner on their application for their beach nourishment funding because it’ll make it easier for us to get state funding because having two counties apply at the same time will give us a higher score under the state guidelines,” says Charlotte County’s communications manager.

Restaurants, condos, and beach goers are all impacted by the erosion.

Lori Suwak, an Englewood resident visits Manasota Key almost daily.

“We participate in going to the beach at least once a day, sometimes twice a day,” Suwak said.

County commissioners are reaching across county lines to protect the economy… by protecting the beaches, and tax payers will have to pitch in.

“Local taxpayers will have to foot some of that, especially some of those along the Manasota Key and Don Pedro, Knight Island area,” said Gleason. “But all taxpayers in Charlotte County will bear some of the cost because the county’s going to kick in about 2 million dollars a year towards the beach nourishment program.”

Officials say the state will only cover a part of the cost. The total of both counties beach re-nourishment programs will cost about 31 million dollars combined. If the stat denies the application, it would mean planning a new plan.

“We would have to go back to the drawing board and come up with a whole new funding program, because the state funding is calculated to be about 39 percent of the total cost,” said Gleason.

Beach goers are hopeful that the counties plan will lead to a solution.

“Well I love Charlotte County, I think they’ve done a wonderful job maintaining this beach,” said Suwak.

The Sarasota County Commission will hold a hearing on July 19. The hearing is open to the public.